Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex's avatar
Alex
2h

This does not demonstrate strong understanding of the philosophical arguments around AI early enough to make reading it a good bet for me. Is there a shot at buffing the intro up with something that makes me think the article isn't the following claims?:

1. AI can't really think; it only executes algortithms. Humans are special and do more than that.

2. AI can do superficial analysis, but not deep analysis, which humans can. Humans are often trained in deep analysis by starting with shallow analysis, but the easy path of using AI to cheat has broken this on-ramp.

Claim 2 is interesting and worth discussion, but claim 1 is better suited for an article with a technical background instead of just being repeatedly asserted. Claim 2 could use a summary-style inteoduction at the start to build reader trust, in my opinion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Seva's avatar
Seva
2h

“Why Beautiful Things Make Us Happy.” (8 min)

Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell. Oct 23, 2018

https://youtu.be/-O5kNPlUV7w?si=B3AM8Zbrv0pCwGd7

GoPro Awards: “Escape” (7 min)

GoPro. Dec 28, 2024

https://youtu.be/KK85bybTEKA?si=Q88WeqqDXP6f5m1r

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture