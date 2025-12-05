Persuasion

H. E. Baber
2h

I’m an academic, in the business for a long time, and I take issue with this article. In my discipline there is one Republican for every 4 Democrats last I looked—not one for every 44—and that’s more or less what you’d expect in any population of educated, upper middle class Americans. It’s likely worse in various ‘studies’ disciplines—gender studies, ethnic studies, etc., but they’re peripheral. And, yeah, there’s a certain amount of posturing and virtue-signaling—land acknowledgements in sig files and pronoun designation—but this is just irritating and has no serious impact on how we do our jobs.

I’m sick of the ongoing rhetoric about the ‘wokeness’ of academia that the Right promotes, which the article echoes. This may be the way things are at Harvard, where simply having been admitted guarantees students good jobs if they get through, so students can entertain themselves playing these games. It isn’t so at other colleges where students go to be trained and credentialed for jobs and can’t afford this nonsense. And where faculty like me have other things to do.

