Persuasion

Frank Lee
37m

There, I think, is a simpler explanation for what is occurring.

Liberals are wired collectivist. They are people that prefer to be governed by committee... mostly because they cannot tolerate being left out of the decision process. This works well in homogenous places where the tribal values are aligned enough that decisions and progress can be made through a committee decision process. You can see the frustration of liberals for the situation where access to more information, they would more quickly label as disinformation, causes more conflict within the tribe and thus makes committee decision-making more challenging.

Conservatives are wired to value and accept command and control hierarchies. Conservatives don't trust nor like decision process by committee. The free world tends to be more command-and-control hierarchies and not governance by committee. But some countries have a history of strong community/committee governance structure. They are generally homogenous places.

But highly diverse places, and the Netherlands has grown more diverse because of significant immigration, become more difficult to govern by committee. This does not stop the liberal attraction to collectivist governance models, but they demonstrate lower and lower effectiveness as more value and interest conflict develops from a more culturally and ethnically diverse population. Liberals are less and less capable of making progress as decisions stall or they are otherwise so watered down to appease all the participants.

In a place like the Netherlands, where the core population has become used to governance by committee, their frustration over lack of progress results in an election of conservatives with a strong leader like Geert Wilders. However, because of their nature, they quickly turn again to reject that command-and-control hierarchy to go back to collective participation. But this next try with some acknowledgement that decisions and progress have been stalled and that key decisions are required.

I do not hold out much hope for this new wave of liberal leadership to make needed decisions and to secure real progress despite the campaign promises. Without someone in charge with decision authority and the motivation to cut through the ubiquitous opposition to any and all policy ideas, decisions will stall or be too watered-down and the cycle will repeat again for the frustration of the people to elect strong conservative leadership to fix what is broken. Massive diversity has changed much about the Netherlands... and their governance model is going to have to change to fit the new population.

Arturo Macias
2h

All This political analysis misses the institutional basis: Holland has a purely proportional electoral system: a machinery designed for consociational governance.

https://forum.effectivealtruism.org/posts/uW77FSphM6yiMZTGg/why-not-parliamentarianism-book-by-tiago-ribeiro-dos-santos

