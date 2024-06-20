(Photo via Getty Images.)

A few months ago, Financial Times columnist John Burn-Murdoch wrote a viral piece describing the growing gender divide between the men and women of my generation (Gen Z). Its conclusions were pretty concerning: men are becoming more conservative, while women are becoming far more progressive.

Why is this concerning? Simply put, the more the men and women of my generation drift apart ideologically, the harder it’ll become for us to connect with each other. The harder it becomes for us to connect with each other, the more we drift apart ideologically. It’s a vicious cycle.

And if men and women live increasingly separate lives and hold increasingly separate beliefs, that comes with its own host of problems. It may cause men and women to retreat online to avoid spending time in-person together. The more they retreat online, the more they face the negative aspects of social media that are best avoided. For example, young men may be drawn to influencers on the reactionary right, who accurately assess the fact that men are struggling and falling behind in ways that deserve recognition, but whose response (a lot of the time) is to turn reactionary and peddle in gross misogyny.

Perhaps most importantly, gender polarization encourages the two mainstream political parties to become more identitarian on gender issues, as Democrats lose sight of men’s struggles just as Republicans have traditionally failed to appeal to young women.

And bad as things already are, they could get even worse. Few countries have gender polarization anywhere near as terrible as South Korea, for instance. There, women often face overt misogyny, while men are still held to extremely unrealistic expectations about how much they need to sacrifice in their jobs and lives to provide for their families. The country’s gender divide is so terrible that its fertility rate is lower than that of any other country in the world.

There are two main things young people could—and should—be doing to address gender polarization.

First, it’s important for both genders to be more cognizant of the struggles that the other side faces. There are plenty of issues that women and girls still face in the present day. For one, they are massively underrepresented in the upper echelons of society. They make up less than a fifth of CEOs in literally every country in the world, and are massively underrepresented in STEM occupations. Even more notably, they are incredibly sparse in Congress and other elected leadership positions.

There are also plenty of issues that men and boys face in the present day. They are four times as likely to commit suicide as women. They are massively underrepresented as students on college campuses. They also face increased levels of mortality in ways that are strikingly undercovered. For example, they were far more likely to die from COVID during the pandemic, and face far lower life expectancy than women do.

One of the main problems making it harder for us to connect with each other is the fact that we’re so attuned to seeing gender inequality as zero sum. There is a misconception out there, on both the left and on the right, that reducing the gaps that disadvantage one gender would somehow take away from the real problems that the other gender faces. That simply isn’t true. We can increase the number of female CEOs and also increase the number of male students on college campuses. The process of doing one of those two things does not, and should not, detract from the process of doing the other.

The second thing we can do to reduce gender polarization is to spend more time in-person together. My generation of young adults is undergoing a drastic reduction in the amount of time we spend hanging out with friends, as well as in the number of friends we have in the first place. When we spend more time together in-person, not only does that ameliorate the negative effects of friendship loss, but it also allows each gender to be more cognizant of the struggles facing the other side.

Stanford visiting fellow Alice Evans refers to this as “mixed gendered socializing,” and views it as a unique opportunity to foster empathy between genders. According to Evans, young women in mixed gendered spaces educate their male friends about the assumptions and entitlement they have about women. In that regard, young women are teaching young men about the ways they experience gender inequality, and those men often listen and learn for the sake of preserving friendships with the people they care about.

As someone who’s spent the last several years on a college campus, I think the reverse is true as well: women can be insufficiently cognizant of the struggles that young men face. Boys mature more slowly than girls because they develop many non-cognitive skills (the types of skills that allow you to pay attention in class or remember to turn assignments in on time) later than girls do. In other words, they struggle in school in part because of biological disadvantages rather than their own laziness. Yet I’ve observed that the latter is often the default assumption among women on college campuses. In the words of college student Taylor Spill in an interview with The New York Times Magazine, “It’s almost like it’s reverse sexism… the women kind of underestimate the men. Sometimes they’re right. Sometimes they’re not.”

An increase in mixed gendered socializing therefore has the potential to benefit young men in the same way that it benefits young women: people tend to care about the ways that their friends are struggling, and are likely to sympathize with their struggles if they want to remain friends.

While no solution is foolproof, cultivating shared empathy is a useful starting point for bridging one of the largest divides in society right now. We must encourage men and women to spend more time together and less time on the internet, thus avoiding many of the problems that come with being too online. And if we are successful in our efforts to decrease gender polarization, we can start alleviating many other social problems: the loneliness epidemic, mutual hostility between political tribes, and the number of men and boys drifting towards the reactionary right and the flagrantly anti-democratic instincts it is associated with.

Andrew Xu is an intern at Persuasion and a recent graduate of McGill University.

