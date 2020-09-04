What Would a Truly Integrated Society Look Like?

A few weeks ago, I got an email from somebody I admire tremendously: Elizabeth Anderson, the John Dewey Distinguished University Professor at the University of Michigan, and one of the most interesting contemporary political philosophers.

Anderson, she wrote, has long been an avid listener to The Good Fight. But she strongly disagrees with the episode I did with Edward Irizarry, in part because she thought that my characterization of Robin diAngelo’s work was overly dismissive. So we decided to get to the bottom of our disagreement in an on-air conversation.

In this episode of the podcast, we discuss the merits of contemporary anti-racism. But we also talk about whether we should aim for the ideal of colorblindness; how to build a more integrated society; and what philosophical liberals can do to stand up to the threat of right-wing populism.

