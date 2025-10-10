Persuasion

Bruce Brittain
8h

I don't imagine that the airline industry has a massive lobbying effort in Japan (or other countries) that keep high speed rail at bay here in the good old US of A.

Isabelle Williams
10hEdited

Countries like Japan and most of Europe have the money - and the expertise- do do public transport well. One major reason is that they spend much less, as a percentage of GDP, on defense, than the United States does. We spend 2-4 x more than these countries and our bases, missiles and soldiers in their countries are there to protect them. These billions of dollars PER YEAR add up to a lot of money that the USA could spend on lovely things IF we didnt spend it on protecting our allies.

Thankfully, Trump has pointed this out and is trying to insist that our allies pull their own weight and stop freeloading. This has the whole foreign policy establishment hyperventilating. But its important to point out whenever someone praises other countries marvelous public transport or public services.

