The problem for democracies fixing systemic problems that they become baked into the behavior of the population and their culture... this is the thing not given enough consideration. You simply cannot drag people to a new perspective. It is a generational project at best. And that is why a communist country like China, as long as it has a country like the US to loot from, can succeed in a long-range plan... it can wait for a generation or two while sucking on the lifeblood of the successful free and creative countries.

There is a lesson in this for democracies... never let the systemic problems grow and fester. Nip them in the bud immediately. Good luck with that.

Javier Milei reminds me of Carlos Menem who did everything right and still ended up in a ditch. Argentina is doomed because no country can operate without a banking system, and no rational person would ever deposit his money in an Argentine bank even if it is a branch of UBS. If it's in pesos you know it will be inflated away and if it's in dollars you now there will be a forced conversion into pesos at an unfavorable rate. Or your bank can go bust and default on its deposits. The Argentines deposit their money in the UBS branch in Montevideo or Miami.

