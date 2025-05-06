Persuasion

Peter C. Meilaender
3h

I would add another powerful source that could influence what appears in bookstores and libraries: the major book prizes. For instance, this year's shortlist of six finalists for the International Booker Prize consists entirely of books from independent presses. (Good for them!) These books find their ways into major book reviews and onto bookstore shelves.

I'm sure there are also various Substackers who discuss small and independent press books. For instance--(ahem, utterly shameless plug)--I sometimes do this at my own Substack, https://frommybookshelf.substack.com/. It's by no means my only focus, because I cover whatever happens to interest me at the moment. But in the past few months I've written about Jon Fosse's "A Shining" (Fitzcarraldo/Transit Books), Hebe Uhart's "A Question of Belonging" (Archipelago), Zsuzsanna Gahse's "Mountainish" (prototype), and Teffi's "And Time Was No More" (Pushkin).

I'm sure there other Substackers who do much more of this than I do--and who have a bigger audience!--and I would love to hear other recommendations.

Sue jones
4h

I will try to donate to creators I like at Patreon and Substack.

As for book stores... What I really want is Membership. I would love to pay a monthly fee to my bookstore, like public radio. Because I want to go in there and browse. But I don't want to feel obligated to buy books I'd rather have in eBook anyways. But if the bookstore is gone I'm very unhappy because it's almost my favorite place to be.

They should have author talks, and musical performances too. Selling tea.

Inculcating the value of scholarship in the kiddos.

But I can't possibly keep my local bookstore alive by trying to buy bushels of dead trees and hoping they get a 10% margin.

