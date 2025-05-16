Persuasion

Lynn hopkins
4h

As a liberal European one question we are asking ourselves is : What has happened to the Democrats? Where are they? We hear nothing from them here in Europe. It's as if they are still in shock and paralysed by the results of the 2024 election.

Friends have told me that if we watch certain "obscure" news channels, we will find them there. But for sure, they are nowhere to be seen, or heard, on the mainstream media.

