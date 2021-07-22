Will Marshall is president and founder of the Progressive Policy Institute (PPI). PPI’s mission is to craft new ideas for advancing the enduring values of liberal democracy. A veteran policy entrepreneur, Marshall helped to found the Democratic Leadership Council in 1985, serving as its first policy director. He is an honorary Vice-President of Policy Network, an international think tank launched by Tony Blair to promote progressive policy ideas throughout the democratic world. Marshall writes for a variety of publications. He has served on the boards of the National Endowment for Democracy and the Washington, D.C., Public Charter School Board.