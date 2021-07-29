Witold Rybczynski is a writer and emeritus professor of urbanism at the University of Pennsylvania. He is author of How Architecture Works (2013) and Charleston Fancy (2019) and has written about architecture and design for The New Yorker, The Atlantic, the New York Times, and Slate. Among his award-winning books are Home (1986), The Most Beautiful House in the World (1989), and A Clearing in the Distance (1999), which won the J. Anthony Lukas Prize. He is the winner of the 2007 Vincent Scully Prize and the 2014 Design Mind Award from the National Design Awards. He lives in Philadelphia.