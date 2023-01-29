Please join the Stanford in Washington Art Gallery and American Purpose for a conversation on the Women at War exhibit with Dorothy Kosinski, Director Emerita, Phillips Collection and the exhibition curator Monika Fabijanska on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Stanford in Washington, 2661 Connecticut Avenue, NW. There will be a reception at 6:00 p.m. and the program will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Women at War features works by leading contemporary women artists working in Ukraine, and provides context for the current war. Several works in the exhibition were made after February 24, 2022, when Russia began the full-scale invasion of Ukraine; others date from the eight years of war following the annexation of Crimea and the creation of separatist Donetsk and Luhansk “People's Republics” in Donbas in 2014.

The Washington Post and Frieze Magazine listed Women at War among the ten best art exhibitions of 2022.

