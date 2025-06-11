Persuasion

Alta Ifland
5h

As a writer of literary fiction, I can tell you that the situation is even worse. Much worse. Your point is that writers and publishers--basically, the entire book industry--look up to literary prizes in a way that is not compatible with what literature really is. That's true. But the problem is that today no one pays attention to you--I mean, first of all publishers--if you don't have some kind of prize. On the other hand, in today's US, almost all prizes are identity prizes. Just look and see who got the National Book Award and Pulitzer in fiction in the past ten years. Not a single straight white man. Compare that with the country's demographics and you will see how insane that is. Writers can't publish their works in a society in which people are judged according to their identity, and so it's a vicious circle. Of course, many of them are part of the problem, because if they were dignified they would not have contributed to the creation of a system that values identity over intellect and talent.

Seva's avatar
Seva
6h

“that none of them won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.”

Nikole Hannah-Jones won it for fiction in 2020. Democrats teach hate and pretend it’s black history. This Real Clear Investigations article below from 2020 is about the “1619 Project” and what the author Nikole Hannah-Jones told the editors of the Chicago Tribune about its purpose which is, she said, to instill guilt in white liberals so they will support reparations for blacks. White liberals are not being targeted though. White children in our public schools are. And Woke white leftists love this and are totally supportive of it. She was even given a Pulitzer Prize for this poison in 2020. This is not “black history” though. This is anti-white hate mongering pretending to be history. This is evil and this is what the democrats have become. And these are the same people who say they simply can’t understand why so many people voted for Trump.

“If you read the whole project, I don’t think you can come away from it without understanding the project is an argument for reparations,” she told the Chicago Tribune in October.

“I'm not writing to convert Trump supporters. I write to try to get liberal white people to do what they say they believe in,” she said. “I'm making a moral argument. My method is guilt.”

“Disputed NY Times ‘1619 Project’ Already Shaping Schoolkids Minds on Race.”

Real Clear Investigations. Jan 31, 2020

https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2020/01/31/disputed_ny_times_1619_project_is_already_shaping_kids_minds_on_race_bias_122192.html

