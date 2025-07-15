Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isabelle Williams's avatar
Isabelle Williams
5h

My daughter went to Dartmouth and I can confirm that her friends did not read much, they watch films and videos to relax. I remember reading one of her papers and chastising her for some poor writing and she told me, Mom, the other students write much worse. Then she shared with me a paper by another student and indeed it was not even worthy of a mediocre 10th grade student.

I think some of the blame needs to go to the absurd school system and its overstuffed but fatuous curriculum. Kids heads are stuffed with curriculum which they will need to pass AP tests. But engaging with reading actual books, and taking the time to think about an discuss ideas, is not done in any deep way.

The QUANTITY of what high schoolers on an elite track are expected to cover, destroys any QUALITY. Kids aiming for elite colleges will have 4 hours of homework a night, as well as extra curriculars and a full day of classes. This leaves no time to actually read for pleasure, whether assigned reading or not. It leads to a superficial type of intellect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Lukas Bird's avatar
Lukas Bird
3h

Hmmm. Interesting piece. Thanks for the insight.

Another way to think of this:

Pre-modernity, books were the way for the masses to connect and share knowledge. Now, it’s done directly, swiftly, and at scale.

Technology has rendered obsolete the need to read a single person’s point of view. Just as map reading and cartography are niche thanks to Google Maps (and candle making obsolete thanks to Edison).

What does this replacement of the single author’s thoughts with the din of noise in the digital realm mean for thoughts, brains, and priorities of those consuming them?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture