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Peter Morrell's avatar
Peter Morrell
8h

Yascha, My idea for all thinking liberals (like yourself) costs just $12 per year (only 3.3 cents a day) at EthicalGovtNow.org. We are, continually, clustering thinking Americans in a single online home in order to aggregate a membership large enough to bend the arc of future history toward greater justice and better societal and political outcomes, pluralism and inclusivity. May I ask whether you will join our online "ark"?

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