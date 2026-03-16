I’d like to ask you a favor.

Over the past six years, Persuasion has built something I’m genuinely proud of: a community of readers who believe that honest argument and good-faith debate still matter—and who refuse to settle for the unthinking ideological slogans that dominate so much of our public discourse.

To keep doing this work—and to do it better—we want to understand who you are and what draws you to Persuasion. That’s why I’m asking you to take a short survey. It should take only five to seven minutes of your time.

As a small thank you, everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a raffle to win a Persuasion t-shirt.

Take the Survey

Thank you, as always, for reading.

Yascha

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