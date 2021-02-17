Yuval Levin, a contributing editor of American Purpose, is the director of social, cultural, and constitutional studies at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI). He also holds the Beth and Ravenel Curry Chair in Public Policy. The founding and current editor of National Affairs, he is also a senior editor of The New Atlantis and a contributing editor to National Review.

Levin served as a member of the White House domestic policy staff under President George W. Bush. He was also executive director of the President’s Council on Bioethics and a congressional staffer at the member, committee, and leadership levels.

In addition to being interviewed frequently on radio and television, Levin has published essays and articles in numerous publications, including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, and Commentary. He is author of several books on political theory and public policy, most recently A Time to Build: From Family and Community to Congress and the Campus, How Recommitting to Our Institutions Can Revive the American Dream (2020).

Levin holds an MA and PhD from the Committee on Social Thought at the University of Chicago.