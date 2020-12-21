Zach Graves, a contributing editor of American Purpose, is the head of policy at Lincoln Network, where he manages the policy and programming team. His research and advocacy focuses on the intersection of technology and governance issues, including work to strengthen science and technology expertise and capacity in Congress.

Before joining Lincoln, Graves was director of the R Street Institute’s technology and innovation policy program, where he remains an associate fellow. Prior to R Street, he worked at the Cato Institute. He is currently a visiting fellow at the National Security Institute at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School. He is a member of the Government Accountability Office’s Polaris Council, an advisory body of leading science and technology experts supporting the Science, Technology Assessment, and Analytics program. Additionally, he is part of the Washington Post’s Technology 202 Network. In 2018–19, he was a Technology and Democracy Fellow at Harvard University’s Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation. Graves holds a master’s degree from the California Institute of the Arts and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Davis.