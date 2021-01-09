Is It Wrong to Believe in Racial Progress? 

Born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, Glenn Loury became Harvard's first black tenured professor of economics at 33. Now, he’s one of the country’s most irreverent thinkers on racial inequality—often challenging an emerging consensus on the nature and causes of structural racism.

In this week’s conversation, Yascha Mounk and Glenn Loury discuss the nature of racism, how much progress America has (or hasn't) made over the past fifty years, and what a just society would look like.

