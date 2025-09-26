Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Link's avatar
David Link
6h

I guess there's only one thing I would disagree with: the early statement that Harris is "an extraordinary and history-making figure" who reached inside herself to find only the ordinary.

I worked in and around California government for almost 25 years, and watched the modest rise of Harris as she fell upwards, being in the right place at the right time, time after time. She was never more than ordinary in any of her elected roles, and was usually less; and her few slim electoral victories showed it. She left no legacy here or in the Senate, except as a run-of-the-mill, bland progressive democrat.

As for making history, the only kind she made was the thin demographic definition of the word the democrats are enamored of, and which leaves most of us cold. Defining "history" down so low is an insult to those who have genuinely achieved it.

Harris was always the person this article describes. Having known and seen her in action for the short time she was on the stage in California, I am grateful (I guess) that the rest of the country was spared more of her. I am just sorry that her failure (and her party's, which I used to belong to) gave us, instead, Donald Trump. It should say everything that when faced with Trump's obvious horror show, voters found they disliked Harris more than they disliked him.

Maybe only in that has she been an extraordinary and historic figure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jane Anne Jeffries's avatar
Jane Anne Jeffries
6h

Kamala Harris is and was my favorite candidate of all time. Different strokes....

Men have not done much for our country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture