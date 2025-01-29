Many of my friends still seem to think that AI is “all hype.” On social media, viral posts claim that the progress of AI has stalled; that the technology can at best create shoddier copies of work done by humans; and that it’s only useful to people interested in plagiarizing their school assignments. But all of that is cope. If you haven’t yet figured out how to use apps like ChatGPT, Claude and DeepSeek in your own life, you’re missing out on a miraculous—and extremely useful—technology.

Here are some of the things for which I have used AI over the course of the last few weeks: Find a good dim sum spot. Translate my articles and podcast transcripts into French and German. Teach me poker by presenting different scenarios and analyzing the pros and cons of different moves. Practice spoken Chinese with me. Come up with a recipe based on leftover ingredients in my fridge. Proofread an essay draft. Compare and contrast national conservatism and neo-integralism in preparation for a class I’m teaching. Set me Chinese grammar exercises. Find the name of a writer about whom I only remember vague details. Help draft an email in formal French. Analyze the respective advantages of stock and real estate investments. Locate the footnote in which John Rawls discusses abortion. Tell me about a striking building based on a photograph. Design custom-tailored cartoon images to send to a friend as a joke. Explain the importance of a psychologist whose work I have never read. Troubleshoot a computer problem. Plan out activities for a day trip.

Are most of these things that, given a lot of time and money, human experts could have done just as well, and perhaps even a little better? Sure! Does the range of things these apps can do for you instantly and at (virtually) no cost make them the most miraculous personal assistants ever invented? Without a doubt. If you’re not using them, you’re losing out.

One of the deflationary arguments about AI is that its progress has supposedly slowed. I do not in any way pretend to be a technical expert on AI, and certainly don’t have a crystal ball that would allow me to predict its future development. And it does appear to be the case that optimistic assumptions about the speed with which further increases in the scale of data and compute fed into training AI models would lead to further improvements have been frustrated over the course of the last year. But I’m skeptical of these arguments for two reasons. First, in the domains I can assess, progress has been extremely fast. When OpenAI first made its GPT-3.5 model publicly available, a student could have earned a B or perhaps B+ by submitting an AI-written essay to a college class in the humanities or social sciences; on the latest model of Claude or DeepSeek, it could (in part but not only because of grade inflation) get an A- or even an A in the great majority of humanities and social science classes at top American universities. Second, it seems plausible that there may be something to arguments that the current approach of major AI labs in the United States, which puts a lot of emphasis on scaling the data on which these models are trained and throwing ever more computing power at the task, may eventually bring diminishing returns. But that is the way progress tends to work, especially when technologies are protean: when the current approach ceases to work, these AI labs will innovate in other ways.

More profoundly, humans too seem to be extremely proficient pattern-recognizing machines. Neuroscience remains in its infancy. We don’t truly understand how human intelligence, let alone consciousness, works. And there are likely to be some big differences between humans and machines, ones that make it naive to think that our brains are simply wet GPTs; one neuroscientist, for example, told me that we should think of AI as a third kind of intelligence on Earth, alongside vertebrate and cephalopod intelligence. But once we understand the nature of our own brains better, the scientific explanation for the physical bases of our intelligence may turn out to be no more flattering than the scientific explanation for the physical bases of artificial intelligence—and there is a chance that these two sets of explanations may even turn out to be more similar than many now believe.

One of the deflationary arguments I often hear is that AI is not artificial intelligence at all; rather, skeptics claim, it is a kind of clever conjuring machine that simply recognizes patterns in the data on which it was trained, allowing it to predict what word (or number or pixel or line of code) is most likely to follow upon the heels of the previous one. In a literal sense, this is true: that is roughly speaking how “ g enerative p re-trained t ransformers” used by companies like OpenAI work. To say that this does not constitute true intelligence is nevertheless wrong, just as it would be strange to say that you’re not really intelligent because the smart argument you just made turns out to be a product of neurons firing inside your brain. If a device is capable of doing the kinds of tasks, from writing poems to solving hard math problems, which we have traditionally taken to be constitutive of intelligence, then pointing out how it does so is a strange way to deny that it does.

The release of DeepSeek—a Chinese rival to ChatGPT that’s taken the market by storm since last week—is one illustration of that point. It took me a few days to recognize its importance; after all, its performance, while impressive, does not seem to exceed the most sophisticated models that were already publicly accessible. So what’s the big deal? The release of DeepSeek is significant for at least three reasons. First, it demonstrates that China and the United States are genuine competitors for global leadership in AI. Second, it is a genuine gift to humanity. Like Meta’s earlier Llama, the model has been released in open source form, meaning that it will forever be available for any human being to use at little to no cost. And third, DeepSeek is notable not just for its performance but also for its innovative development approach. For example, DeepSeek introduced key technical advancements, such as optimizing how the model processes information. While most language models analyze text in chunks (like words or parts of words), DeepSeek enhances this by focusing on larger, more meaningful units—like phrases or sentences—allowing it to better understand context and relationships within the text. Additionally, DeepSeek employs techniques that activate only the most relevant parts of the model for a given task, effectively “delegating” work to the parts of the system best suited to handle it. Taken together, these well-documented changes allowed DeepSeek to reduce the cost, speed and energy use of the model, both in development and everyday use. This demonstrates how much space for creativity remains in the development of these models and (in my admittedly layman opinion) should increase our estimation of how likely future progress remains.

The immediate economic impact of DeepSeek’s release has been a sharp fall in tech stocks. There are some rational reasons for this. Clearly, the most heavily impacted American tech companies are not as far ahead of their Chinese competition as their extremely steep valuations seemed to assume. And if the computing power needed to train AI models really turns out to be much lower than expected, it is imaginable (if far from certain) that manufacturers of advanced chips like Nvidia will enjoy lower profits. But this does not at all mean that the release of DeepSeek is bad for the economy as a whole. For it is a boon to humanity if the development of AI turns out to be cheaper than expected. And all kinds of developers now have access to state-of-the-art AI technology on the cheap, likely spurring further innovations over the coming years. Every major development has cons as well as pros; but the fact that a groundbreaking technology has just been democratized should be cause for celebration.

Here, for example, is one area in which applying AI, even at its current levels of performance, can still lead to huge improvements in the real world. The ways in which AI can help you learn a language are incredible. You can have a conversation in the language you’re practicing with the world’s cheapest and most patient tutor. You can practice reading a text, or having a written exchange, based on your most niche interests. You can get grammar lessons custom-tailored to your personal strengths and weaknesses. And you can get instant feedback on your pronunciation, including detailed tips on how to improve. But for now, all of this requires that you design your own course, instructing your AI language teacher what to do at each step. There is clearly vast room for improvement here, with somebody building an app that systematically asks about your personal preferences and then integrates all of this functionality into a streamlined experience. The obstacles to achieving such a learning interface are much more rooted in challenges of design, pedagogy and user experience than they are in the need for further progress in the power of the underlying model. Somebody will almost certainly fix these problems, creating the most powerful language learning tool ever invented—but for now, such an app does not exist.

In some corners of the internet, DeepSeek has also been celebrated for another reason. Unlike Western AI models like ChatGPT and Claude, these commentators claim, DeepSeek does not engage in censorship on myriad topics. I am at some level sympathetic to the underlying concerns. It’s clear that companies like OpenAI and especially Google seem to have put a heavy political hand on the scales during the “fine-tuning” phase of development, in which human moderators reward the model for answers they like and punish it for ones they don’t. When social media first became big, the political mainstream was far too slow to recognize how socially corrosive it is for Silicon Valley—or government bureaucrats pressuring Silicon Valley—to be arbiters of what citizens can and can’t say. Now, the mainstream is even slower to recognize that political control over AI should be even more offensive to anyone who has genuine liberal values. If you believe in human freedom, you should be passionately opposed to a world in which governments collude with powerful billionaires to decide what facts or even opinions the world’s most powerful research tools and teaching assistants can express.