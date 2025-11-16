Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isabelle Williams's avatar
Isabelle Williams
2hEdited

Great article, sensible and honest. I am a former ( and maybe future?) democrat who was alienated from the party due to several issues, one of which was trans extremism. I was absolutely sympathetic towards trans people. In Washington DC where I lived, there were many trans people, and I found them a colorful and interesting part of the cultural scene. OF COURSE, trans people should have all the civil rights of every citizen. Extra bathrooms, gender neutral bathrooms, I was never against this if done sensibly.

What alienated me was when the non profits and the "movement" starting going after children. Drag Queen story hour for toddlers... Public ( and private) school curriculums that tell children that maybe they were born in the "wrong" body and they can change their gender. This is emotional abuse of young children. Biological sex is a reality that every child gradually comes to terms with during the first two decades of life. This journey is not over until well after puberty.

Every child should be embraced for who they are and how they are but putting labels on young children as " gay" or " trans" is wrong. Young adults, probably after some experimentation, can decide what they want to be in the world. But introducing children to these issues is not age appropriate and is counterproductive. The vast majority of parents were never asking for this either, even in deep blue communities- especially when schools are failing in their first job of teaching math, language and writing skills).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arty Morty's avatar
Arty Morty
1h

Close, but no cigar. You got the sex part right, but you've utterly bungled "gender". You were right to separate out sex from gender, but you've completely mangled the crucial distinction between gender EXPRESSION (dressing and acting femininely or masculinely) from gender IDENTITY — the pseudoscientific concept at the heart of transgender ideology, which encourages people to hate their bodies if they dress or act masculinely or femininely while their sex traits and pronouns are not correspondingly male or female.

You see, trans is not and never was about gender expression. It was always about sex, as in biological sex, as well as the act of sex. The majority of gay people who identify as "trans women" are NOT just expressing their natural femininity, they are seeking to emulate females for the sake of dating and mating. They want to be seen not just as feminine, but as f***able in the eyes of the straight men they covet. Talk to any adult gay male "trans woman" (barring the poor kids whose parents pushed them into it) and you'll see that his decision to "go trans" had everything to do with the male gaze and nothing to do with simply having a feminine disposition.

Talk to any butch lesbian "trans man" and you'll see her "male" identity has everything to do with ESCAPING the male gaze, with NOT being seen as a sex object in the eyes of straight men. They do this by pretending to be FELLOW "straight" men. The difference between a butch lesbian who doesn't "go trans" and one who does is not a matter of how butch she is; it's a matter of how well she can hold true to herself amid society's sexism.

And then there's the vast majority of trans-identifying people: the straight men themselves. Almost all of these men have autogynephilia — a sexual fixation on their own bodies. It's like a narcissistic form of heterosexuality: they're biologically wired to be attracted to female bodies and to be averse to male bodies (like all heterosexual men are), but the object of their sexual fixation is their own bodies. They want to date and mate with their own selves, quite literally. So again, this has nothing to do with mere "gender expression", and everything to do with biological sex: sex with self-as-male icks them out because they're straight; sex with self-as-female turns them on. They euphemistically call it "gender euphoria" when they imagine they've turned female, but it's really just bog-standard erotic arousal — dilated pupils, quickened heart rate, erection, sweat — only it's directed at oneself instead of at one's partner. Over time, the erotic thrill of pretending to be a woman settles into pair-bonded comfort. The orgiastic honeymoon period subsides, and he settles into a domestic "relationship" with his female alter-ego. At this point, he might even opt to part with his penis and testicles and consummate the "marriage" with a vaginoplasty. (Though, as you know, the majority of "trans women" keep their penises, for they're never quite committed enough to forgo masturbation for the rest of their lives.)

This isn't just speculation. It's all incredibly well-known and well-documented in sexological circles.

It's very strange that you failed to mention any of this in your article. But that's par for the course: nobody likes to explain what trans actually IS, because once people see what it is, they can't un-see how terribly regressive the whole thing is.

It's all about straight men at the end of the day. The trans movement is just a big old reinforcement of the patriarchy. It realigns everyone else towards straight men's needs and wants. When gay men go trans, it's because they want to be sexually objectified by straight men. (Just listen to the lyrics to any Kim Petras song for proof of that.) When lesbians go trans, it's because they want OUT of straight men's sexual objectification — they are the inverse mirror-image of gay men in that sense. And when straight men go trans, it's because they want sexual attention from THEMSELVES.

I want to live in a world where gay men can be fabulously feminine and find wonderful partners who love them WITHOUT FEELING like they have to turn their bodies into synthetic copies of straight women. I want to live in a world where lesbians can be gloriously butch without feeling uncomfortable in their perfectly healthy female bodies.

And also — this is the most important and most controversial part: I want to live in a world where men with autogynephilia are understood to have a hard-wired, atypical sexuality, which they did not choose to be born with, and which can indeed cause them great distress. Some degree of concession for this in public is necessary: men who pair-bond with themselves and dress femininely in public because of AGP have a right to dress in ways that make themselves feel comfortable — within reason. (No sexy schoolgirl outfits at the office. But a modest blouse is fine.)

As to "trans rights", well, you skirted the hard questions altogether, didn't you. Not only is biological sex binary, but spaces reserved for women's privacy and dignity are the exclusive domain of females. And spaces reserved for gay men (leather bars and such) are the exclusive domain of gay males. No one has the right to force anyone else to not acknowledge their biological sex. Ever. No exceptions. Trans women are men. Period. Trans men are women. Period.

This is especially crucial, because of what's being done to women's rights, and also because of what's being done to young people. They've been misled to believe that gender expression and gender identity are the same thing — that being a feminine boy means requiring "gender affirming care". NOBODY requires "gender" affirming "medicine". It was never "gender" medicine in the first place: it was always about satisfying straight males' ideas of social norms, and satisfying straight males' sexual desires.

Talk to detransitioners and you'll see. The difference between a trans person and a detrans person isn't that they've undone the medical procedures they've had — that's tragically impossible. It’s that they’ve had a change of perspective on the world around them and how they fit into it. The vast majority of people who’ve already adopted trans identities and medicalized themselves would never have done so if they’d known that the cultural climate over the past few years was only a blip, and that the rest of the world was not going to go along forever with their pretend identities.

The vast majority of people who decided they were trans did so because they were misled. And their continued happiness is dependent on keeping them in the dark about the reality of sex. Once they realize not only that sex and gender are different things, but that gender expression doesn't necessitate medically-assisted "gender identity", happiness turns to anguish and regret.

So we've got a crisis on our hands. We want to show kindness and compassion to those who've already adopted trans identities. But at the same time, we want to minimize the number of new ones moving forward as much as possible, because trans is ultimately maladaptive and rooted in pseudoscientific, regressive ideas.

The only way to do that is to tell the truth, the whole truth, the HARD truth, even if it hurts some trans people's feelings. It's the sunk cost fallacy: we keep doubling down on transitioning more and more people because it's too painful to cut our losses and admit that we blew it. But we're just prolonging the crisis and hurting more people.

So.

I firmly reject your "liberal manifesto for trans activism" because it perpetuates the lie and does not reckon with the whole truth.

True compassion, true humanism, true progress, requires telling the whole truth. Trans identities are pseudoscientific fictions, they're UNHEALTHY beliefs. People are free to believe in unhealthy things. It shouldn't be illegal to believe in your own mind that you've got a magical "gender identity", just is it shouldn't be illegal to believe in Scientology or the Book of Mormon. But "gender identity" is an UNHEALTHY belief, and as such, a true liberal worldview must not be afraid to say so out loud, and we should limit the degree to which it's accommodated in the secular sphere.

That's the hard truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture