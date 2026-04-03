A debate between Persuasion contributing editor Quico Toro and associate editor Sam Kahn. Moderated by senior editor Luke Hallam.

Reading:

Sam Kahn, “My Intelligence Isn’t Artificial, Thanks.”

Quico Toro, “How to write well with AI.”

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