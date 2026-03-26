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Alex's avatar
Alex
3hEdited

Edit: the piece's title changed from "Why I Still Boycott AI" with no notice a moment ago, similarly to the other piece recently that switched the name after it hit my inbox.

I agree with Mr. Kahn that saying "Write me a good essay for Persuasion" would be a bad use of his time (and the readers'), but this comes off like people bragging they don't use a search engine. It's either extremely incurious & uncreative or perhaps just dishonest.

What you spent 5 minutes researching a few years ago you can now spend 1 minute typing into a textbox and recieve specifically sources representing a wide gamut of views to spend the remaining 4:45 to read! Any question you though "Ah I'd like to know that but not enough to spend 30 minutes on a deep dive" now can be done in a minute!

Want certain computer tasks done? Ask the robot to step you through using the command line and to teach you the meaning of every step! Want to know if a book in the store is a good for you? Ask it to check reviews to see if they're similar. Curious about the author's past intellectual accomplishments? Just ask. Find a dead link to a paper? Paste the link and context into Claude and it'll find it 9/10, even if the paper isn't on Internet Archive.

I'm confused why we should be proud to not be able to think of these things. Obviously the tech can't do anything previously impossible, but neither could the dishwasher and I haven't read 1% as many essays boasting the author can't find a use for one.

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The Ivy Exile's avatar
The Ivy Exile
2h

Thank you for writing this. I don't care how many times people call me a luddite, I'm just not willing to permanently atrophy my hard-won cognitive abilities just because it's easy and fashionable.

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