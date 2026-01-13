Persuasion

Persuasion

James Quinn
2h

"History shows that technological revolutions draw out human potential.”

Well, let’s take a look at the major technological revolutions in human history

1. Tool making. Yes, it gave us enormous advantages right from the start. It also gave us the idea that we could manipulate the world to our design. And how has that turned out? We are approaching the point at which our very existence is in question,.

2. The Agricultural Revolution. Yes, it enabled us to feed far more people at the same time that it freed an increasing majority of us to do other things. How has that turned out? We have flooded the world with ourselves to the extent that a substantial portion of the rest of life on earth is at risk of extinction (except of course that part of the biome that we keep in close captivity in often appalling conditions in order to feed us), and vast numbers of us re packed into cities that are breeding grounds for disease and violence.

3 Writing. Yes, it freed us from the prison of human memory, allowing us to use our accumulating knowledge. How has that turned out? We’ve built both better and better technology which does improve life, and at the same time built weapons capable of ending all life on earth.

4. Steam power – the first invention that significantly enhanced human muscle power in ways that have transformed the world. How has that turned out? We’ve turned much of our atmosphere into an ncreasingly dangerous mixture of pollutants.

5. The computer. Yes, it has given us powers of usage and creation utterly beyond any previous belief. And the internet, well, I won’t comment on the mixed bag that is.

And yes, this has been a simplification that does not do justice to anywnere near all the facts. But this we do know.

Like all the other really significant inventions, AI will turn out to be a double edged sword, because in the final analysis, our tools are as good or as bad, as advantageous or as dangerous as the men and women using them.

