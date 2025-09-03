Persuasion

Persuasion

Al McLarty
7h

Thank you for bringing a thoughtful and entertaining argument to my feed. I’m the kind of Democrat who agrees with you. For instance, what would be so wrong about using the National Guard in a supportive role in cities to help patrol high-crime areas as a deterrent or moving unhoused to shelters in a human manner while the city police crack down on bad actors like red-light runners, drug dealers, or investigating homicides and burglaries?

Frank Lee
6h

Sorry, but this piece is crap. It is absolutely void of any critical thinking and contrasting considerations. If this is the quality of content we to expect from a newsletter called "Persuasion" then I suggest it change its name to "Gaslighting" or "Propaganda".

Hey, if you don't want to do the work to list all the corruption, malice, power abusing, dark money... and just about every other national health indicator that was crashing under Biden and Democrat control... just note the state of the US under all Democrat control during the pandemic.

It fine to point out the disagreement with the Trump agenda, but to do so without the acknowledgement that this is what the electorate voted for... to fix already existing problems that Democrats either caused or failed to address... well just say it is not persuasive at all.

