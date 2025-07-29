Persuasion

Persuasion

John W Dickerson
9h

Mr. Carpenter, The fears of the anti-federalist that the national government would “annihilate and absorb the powers” of the state governments, and that, ultimately, “its establishment will annihilate the state governments, and produce one consolidated government that will eventually and speedily issue in the supremacy of despotism," was proven prophetic. In Trump 1 the despots and their media sycophants used all their possible powers of conspiracy and lawfare to stop him. But "We the people" re-elected Trump 2 because of the obvious visceral need, to attack the consolidated government and return powers and prerogatives to the state governments. After Trump 1 and in between he learned of the need to be ruthless. The Liberal Left should work with Trump 2 to return the illegal aliens and dismantle much of the Federal bureaucratic despotism return diversity to our Republic.

