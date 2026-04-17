Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter C. Meilaender's avatar
Peter C. Meilaender
4h

This was perhaps the most helpful account of the blockade that I have read. Thank you.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture