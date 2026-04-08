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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
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"It’s difficult to think of a day with quite the same anxiety as April 7, 2026.”

The writer was clearly not sitting in front of his or her television on the evening of October 22, 1962 when John Kennedy told the nation about the Russian missiles in Cuba and his order of a blockade. For those of us around the world who then waited over the course of the next 13 days for either resolution or Armageddon, yesterday, for all Trump’s bluster, was a cake walk. .

In addition, if addition were needed, the stark contrast with which Kennedy and his advisors handled that crisis and the way in which Trump and Hegseth have handled this ‘crisis’ bends the mind.

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