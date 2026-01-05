Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BB's avatar
BB
5hEdited

It's a little too early to tell, Fernando. She may be under internal pressure, especially from within the military. There is zero doubt in my mind that secret deals have already been struck within the Venezuelan regime (within military I am near certain) and perhaps even within other channels of existing political power structure. Survival is at the foundation of all human impulses, especially if it can be "greased" with millions of dollars and a Costa Rican beach house. Maduro had an offer for same in Turkey. He made the wrong choice. Perhaps Ms. Rodriguez has digested that lesson.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alex Cranberg's avatar
Alex Cranberg
7h

You surely can’t believe that the only purpose of this change is to help American oil companies. A pliable if cynical self-preserving regime that is in thrall to the US will do much more of interest to us. It will downgrade or cut off Cuba Iran Russian and China. That’s a pretty good result even if the restoration of democracy takes some

More years and effort by the Venezuelan people themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture