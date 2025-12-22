Persuasion

Persuasion

Bruce Brittain
4h

Just so I fully understand this op-ed, let me review what I think it says and wait for others to set me straight. It suggests that LLMs, systems without a soul, a conscience or moral compass should be protected for providing hallucination-created false information, be it politically left or right. Do I have it about right? In an age where malinformation has already put democratic republics on the brink of failure because they have tons of ill-informed voters, Mr. Mchangama wants to let electronic bots say what they wish because they deserve "free speech" just like everyone else. May I point out that LLMs aren't everyone, they are a collection of electronic ones and zeros. Lest we forget, unrestricted free speech brought Germany to ruin but not until 60 million souls had been extinguished. James Madison could never have envisioned the media landscape of 2026, especially LLMs, when he said, "A democratic republic requires well-informed voters." Uh-oh.

Michael Lipkin
6m

There are simple ways that an "AI" company could provide extra information about the amount of data behind statements that the bot makes. For example the text boldness and or darkness could be increased for parts of the text with ample data behind it and thinner/greyer for parts with less support. Or a red background could be used for parts with only thin data support.

They do not do this because such a presentation would make the results more machine-like and break the magic spell they are hoping to create. They are bad actors.

As regards free speech protection for chatbots I think it is not clear since we normally reserve this protection for humans. To take an extreme example if I was an old school email spammer and someone developed some software that blocked my spam, would I be able to claim free speech rights for my spamming operation? It seems unlikely.

Of course all government over-reach should be logged, but placing chatbots on the same level as humans?

