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JakeH's avatar
JakeH
2hEdited

The government social media bans for those under 16 probably sweep too far. And yet I can't help but be sympathetic with them. I think it would do liberals and free speech advocates good to be more open to emerging concerns regarding children and less doctrinaire and hyperbolic when it comes to minimal burdens on adults.

What do I mean? Take age verification, including for VPNs. This does not strike me as a big deal. I'm sure the law could easily preserve privacy and anonymity. I imagine that you would get a token from a third-party site that could then tell every other site that you are of age without disclosing any other identifying information about you. I'm sure this would be as seamless in practice as Google remembering your passwords. Given how much information all of us routinely hand over to companies seeking to profit by our eyeballs, this little burden, to make sure you're of age before, say, letting you watch violent pornography that would probably fail the obscenity test if it were ever enforced, seems trivial.

Yes, repressive regimes use VPN restrictions, but that doesn't render any VPN restriction repressive. Repressive regimes also use police. It doesn't follow that we should abolish the police. VPN restrictions on *children* seem fine.

The concerns are twofold: kids' immediate, easy access to a truly shocking and revolting cesspool with no practical restrictions, and social media architecture that, even as to relatively benign content, gobbles up kids' brains as they scroll through short videos, addict-like, seeking that next hit, making them stupider by the hour. I'm sure there's a good measure of hyperbolic panic in this side of it as well, but I'm increasingly convinced that the experiment we're running on kids right now, not in the name of free speech but of corporate profits, is a real worry.

I read with interest the phrase, "We can work to help parents individually make the right choices for their families," but was left wondering how. So I guess I'll ask: How? How can we effectively and realistically address these two concerns?

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Bruce Brittain's avatar
Bruce Brittain
3h

Cars without seat belts are dangerous so the government mandated seat belts. An unregulated Internet is also dangerous because "free speech" can be weaponized. Depending on parents to police their children's on-line consumption and/or abuse of social media is a fairy tale. Unrestricted free speech legally delivered Hitler to the Chancellery.

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