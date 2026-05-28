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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
5h

Great piece.

Somewhere along the way we have failed to educate people about the climb. I interview college graduates that expect to enter the job at a high rank making professional level wages. They cannot seem to understand that their education was only a help for them to get the interview, but that there are current employees with four+ more years of work experience that are more valuable to the company than they would be when hired. And that they would need to climb the ladder of demonstrated skills development to earn higher wages and promotions.

I explain to people all the time that making top income requires mastery of marketable skills. And that mastery generally takes about 10,000 of practice. I said working full time practicing means it will take about five years. But most high-paid professions require more time than that because there is competition. Only the dedicated and hard-working people get to the high-compensation mastery level, but it rarely happens right out of school.

Then I hand them a trophy for their participation.

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