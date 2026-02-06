Persuasion

Brancois
19m

Fico also recognizes that his pal Orban is likely (hopefully!) on his way out soon, almost certainly subject to significant and deserved investigations for corruption and nepotism. Talking to Donald and realizing that he has totally lost the plot was a nice addition. A 20 year PM must have excellent political survival instincts and we are watching them play out in real time.

Dalibor - love your work. Pozdrav od Balkanca.

Anne Lockwood
2h

On March 4, 1934, 20,000 met at Madison Square Garden to hold a mock trial of Adolf Hitler. He was convicted of crimes against civilization. https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1934/03/08/93754138.pdf?pdf_redirect=true&ip=0

Apparently Hitler complained vehemently, but the US government said that the freedom of expression applied. https://thehistoricpresent.com/2012/01/11/american-isolationism-the-mock-trial-of-hitler/

Can Canada, Denmark, France or someone in the EU orchestrate a massive mock trial of Donald Trump for his continued crimes against civilization? Let’s drive him over the edge into oblivion.

Post note: Where is the ICC in all of this? Try and convict Trump for crimes against humanity, like Duterte.

