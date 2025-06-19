Persuasion

25m

Iran is the primary sponsor of terrorism. The Islamic culture of death fanatic extremists in control are completely transparent in their interest to destroy Israel and Western civilization. This is different than say North Korea in that at least the leaders of that control demonstrate survival self interest.

They cannot acquire nuclear ballistic weapons. Full stop.

Beyond that there are legit arguments against global order meddling in other foreign political and conflict outcomes.

10m

Sam, go back and study your history. The founding ideology of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, explicitly positions the elimination of Israel as a core objective—both ideologically and strategically.

The official statements of the IRG and state-sponsored publications over the decades have made this goal unmistakably clear. The eradication of Israel has been stated as religious duty and a geopolitical imperative. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has repeatedly referred to Israel as a “cancerous tumor” that must be removed, and the IRG has operationalized this stance by supporting proxy groups like Hezbollah and Hamas with funding, training, and weapons.

The idea that you can get this cancer within Islam to the camp fire to sing kumbaya is the ignorant basis of the US policy we have imposed on Israel for decades. Israel finally understands this and is acting accordingly.

