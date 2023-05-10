Ever fantasize about quitting your job and hitting the open road? Blythe Roberson did just that, embracing freedom and the natural beauty of America—with an agenda. She joins host Richard Aldous to speak about the fruits of her labor of love, America the Beautiful?: One Woman in a Borrowed Prius on the Road Most Traveled.
Episode 104: Blythe Roberson on Embracing the Open Road
Episode 104: Blythe Roberson on Embracing the Open Road
May 10, 2023
