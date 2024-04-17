Persuasion
Episode 137: Leah Hunt-Hendrix on the Power of Solidarity
Episode 137: Leah Hunt-Hendrix on the Power of Solidarity

Yascha Mounk
Apr 17, 2024
Solidarity has been at the root of social change throughout history, bringing people together across their differences to challenge injustice within societies. In their new book, Solidarity: The Past, Present, and Future of a World-Changing Idea, Leah Hunt-Hendrix and Astra Taylor examine the sociological concept that is at the heart of social transformation. Hunt-Hendrix joins host Richard Aldous to share her thoughts on both the concept and the social movements with which it is intimately linked.

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Yascha Mounk
