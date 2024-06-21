Persuasion
Episode 145: Michel Paradis on Eisenhower’s Enduring Legacy
Episode 145: Michel Paradis on Eisenhower's Enduring Legacy

Yascha Mounk
Jun 21, 2024
How did Dwight D. Eisenhower, a man of simple Kansas-bred beginnings, inspire implicit trust by his historical peers, from FDR and Churchill, to Stalin and DeGaulle? And how did he become a shaper of a new world order, asserting America’s post-war dominance? Michel Paradis, author of The Light of Battle: Eisenhower, D-Day, and the Birth of the American Superpower, joins Richard Aldous for this week’s episode to offer up profound insights into Eisenhower’s enduring global influence and timeless lessons in leadership.

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
