Episode 148: James Graham Wilson on America's Cold Warrior
Episode 148: James Graham Wilson on America's Cold Warrior

Richard Aldous
Sep 05, 2024
Bookstack is back! As American Purpose and Persuasion join forces, Bookstack will run once every two weeks, as Bard professor and host Richard Aldous speaks with some of today’s most interesting authors about their recent works.

On today’s episode, host Richard Aldous talks to James Graham Wilson, historian at the U.S. Department of State, about James's new book, America's Cold Warrior: Paul Nitze and National Security from Roosevelt to Reagan (Cornell University Press).

