Episode 148: James Graham Wilson on America's Cold Warrior

Bookstack is back! As American Purpose and Persuasion join forces, Bookstack will run once every two weeks, as Bard professor and host Richard Aldous speaks with some of today’s most interesting authors about their recent works.

On today’s episode, host Richard Aldous talks to James Graham Wilson, historian at the U.S. Department of State, about James's new book, America's Cold Warrior: Paul Nitze and National Security from Roosevelt to Reagan (Cornell University Press).

Bookstack is now a production of American Purpose at Persuasion.

Follow Persuasion on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube to keep up with our latest articles, podcasts, and events, as well as updates from excellent writers across our network.

And, to receive pieces like this in your inbox and support our work, subscribe below. Bookstack listeners can take advantage of a 20% offer for paid Persuasion membership, with access to special columns and bonus Good Fight with Yascha Mounk podcast content.

20% Off for Bookstack Listeners!