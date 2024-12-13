Persuasion
Bookstack
Episode 154: Michael Mandelbaum on the Titans of the Twentieth Century
Episode 154: Michael Mandelbaum on the Titans of the Twentieth Century

Richard Aldous
Dec 13, 2024
Transcript

In this week’s episode of Bookstack, host Richard Aldous talks to Michael Mandelbaum, author of the new book, The Titans of the Twentieth Century: How They Made History and the History They Made (Oxford University Press).

Bookstack is now a production of American Purpose at Persuasion.

Persuasion
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Appears in episode
Richard Aldous
