Episode 23: Lawrence J. Haas on the Kennedys' Approach to the World
0:00
-34:08

Episode 23: Lawrence J. Haas on the Kennedys' Approach to the World

Yascha Mounk
Apr 16, 2021
From an early age, Jack, Bobby, and Ted Kennedy developed a deep understanding of the different peoples, cultures, and ideologies around the world, a keen appreciation for the challenges that such differences created for the United States, and a strong desire to reshape America’s response to them.

Lawrence J. Haas joins host Richard Aldous to talk about his new book, The Kennedys in the World: How Jack, Bobby, and Ted Remade America’s Empire.

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
