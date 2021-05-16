The rich history of Africans in Europe, from the third century onwards, is understudied and under-appreciated in modern society. Olivette Otele, Professor of History of Slavery and Memory of enslavement at the University of Bristol, joins host Richard Aldous to talk about her new book, African Europeans: An Untold History.
Share this post
Episode 26: Olivette Otele on the history of African Europeans
www.persuasion.community
Episode 26: Olivette Otele on the history of African Europeans
May 16, 2021
Share this post
Episode 26: Olivette Otele on the history of African Europeans
www.persuasion.community
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Episode 26: Olivette Otele on the history of African Europeans