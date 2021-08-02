Persuasion
Episode 35: Peter Hartcher on Australia's China Challenge
Episode 35: Peter Hartcher on Australia's China Challenge

Yascha Mounk
Aug 02, 2021
Australia is the world’s test case for how a democratic country’s dependence on China can be turned against it. The Sydney Morning Herald’s Peter Hartcher joins Richard Aldous to discuss exactly how this has happened in his new book, Red Zone: China’s Challenge and Australia’s Future.

Yascha Mounk
