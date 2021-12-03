Persuasion
Episode 46: Olivia Williams on the Savoy's glamorous tales
Yascha Mounk
Dec 03, 2021
The origins of the luxury hotel and of modern theater, the start of Gilbert and Sullivan’s career, the roots of Oscar Wilde celebrity—Olivia Williams joins host Richard Aldous to discuss her new book, The Secret Life of the Savoy: Glamour and Intrigue at the World’s Most Famous Hotel.

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
