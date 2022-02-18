Episode 55: Iain Dale and Alvin Felzenberg on our 45 Presidents

Happy Presidents’ Day! On the show this week, Iain Dale and Alvin Felzenberg join host Richard Aldous to talk about The Presidents: 250 Years of American Political Leadership, a collection of essays by a range of academics, historians, journalists and serving politicians, on all 45 men who have held the office over the last 250 years.
Feb 18, 2022
