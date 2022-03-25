With the Ukraine War heading into its fifth week, Christopher M. Smith joins host Richard Aldous to talk about the roots of Ukraine’s turn to the West, American policymaking at the State Department, and his new book Ukraine’s Revolt, Russia’s Revenge.
Share this post
Episode 60: Christopher Smith on Ukraine’s Westward Evolution
www.persuasion.community
Episode 60: Christopher Smith on Ukraine’s Westward Evolution
Mar 25, 2022
Share this post
Episode 60: Christopher Smith on Ukraine’s Westward Evolution
www.persuasion.community
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Episode 60: Christopher Smith on Ukraine’s Westward Evolution