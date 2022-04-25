Why another book on Watergate? Garrett M. Graff joins host Richard Aldous to tell a wilder, weirder, darker version of the incident than we are accustomed to hearing—as detailed in his new book Watergate: A New History.
Share this post
Episode 63: Garrett Graff's new Watergate history
www.persuasion.community
Episode 63: Garrett Graff's new Watergate history
Apr 25, 2022
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Episode 63: Garrett Graff's new Watergate history