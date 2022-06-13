This week, Ambassador Frederic C. Hof joins host Richard Aldous to talk about his wrenching experience of almost negotiating a lasting Israeli-Syrian peace, as detailed in his new book Reaching for the Heights: The Inside Story of a Secret Attempt to Reach a Syrian-Israeli Peace.
Episode 69: Frederic C. Hof on Obama and Syria
Episode 69: Frederic C. Hof on Obama and Syria
Jun 13, 2022
