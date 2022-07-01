Episode 72: Thomas S. Kidd on Thomas Jefferson

On this Fourth of July weekend, historian Thomas S. Kidd joins host Richard Aldous to talk about the contradictions of Thomas Jefferson, as detailed in his new book Thomas Jefferson: A Biography of Spirit and Flesh.
Jul 01, 2022
