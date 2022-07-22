Episode 75: Jonathan Pelson on China's dangerous domination of 5G

How big is the threat from China really in the telecommunications space? Jonathan Pelson warns host Richard Aldous that we should not underestimate it. Read his new book Wireless Wars: China’s Dangerous Domination of 5G and How We’re Fighting Back.
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
