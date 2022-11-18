What’s the best way to determine whether a presidential candidate is truly up to the task? Former Harvard Business School professor Gautam Mukunda joins Richard Aldous to discuss his new book, Picking Presidents: How to Make the Most Consequential Decision in the World. Mukunda outlines his non-partisan set of criteria for how we can evaluate if a presidential candidate would be an effective leader and why some of the worst—and best—leaders are of the “unfiltered” variety.
Episode 85: Gautam Mukunda on Choosing a Presidential Candidate
Episode 85: Gautam Mukunda on Choosing a Presidential Candidate
Nov 18, 2022
Episode 85: Gautam Mukunda on Choosing a Presidential Candidate
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
